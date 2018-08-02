Pulse.ng logo
9 Brigade wins army combat proficiency competition

The 9 Brigade team beat the 35 Artillery Brigade that came second while 81 Division Garrison, Lagos and 45 Engineer Brigade settled for the third position.

L-R: Brig.-Gen. K. Muktah presenting the cup to Maj. Augustine Uba,9 Brigade team leader, after emerging the winner for the combat proficiency competition at Ikeja Cantoment, Lagos. play

(NAN)

The 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja has emerged the overall winner of the 2018 Combat Proficiency Competition after beating three other formations.

Speaking at the event at Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, said combat training was the bedrock of the military.

The GOC was represented by the, 81 Division Garrison Commander, Brig.-Gen. K. Muktah.

He said constant training and retraining of officers was to prepare soldiers for leadership qualities, including defending the country’s territorial integrity and tackling internal security challenges.

“As the Nigerian Army continues to forge ahead in its drive toward professionalism, we will continue to train.

“This competition has therefore proved the benefits of training, new skills will continue to be acquired and areas of weakness will be strengthened,” he said.

Udoh congratulated the winner and urged other formations to train well in order to do well and showcase their talents in future competitions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition, held from July 30 to Aug. 2, featured obstacle crossing, drills, map reading, shooting competition, physical fitness and combat swimming.

