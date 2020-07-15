Onyeama disclosed this on his Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, on Tuesday, as he gave an update on the evacuation process.

The minister also confirmed the evacuation of 305 other Nigerians from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), via Emirate Airline.

The evacuees from Dubai are reported to have arrived the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“590 Nigerian evacuees have departed Gatwick North Terminal, #UK on Air Partner UK.

“261 passengers departed at 1.00 p.m for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while 329 passengers departed at 1.30 p.m for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“All evacuees will then proceed on the 14-day self isolation,” Onyeama tweeted.

Onyeama also gave an update on the fifth evacuation of Nigerians stranded in the United States in a statement signed by the Consulate General of Nigeria in Atlanta, United States.

According to the statement, Ethiopian Airline Flight Number ET 507, will depart George Bush International Airport, Houston, Texas on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 4:00pm.

It stated that the flight would be expected to arrive the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 8:00pm.

“In this regard, all prospective evacuees duly registered with any of the three Nigerian missions in the USA can purchase their one-way tickets through www.ethiopianairlines.com.

“The airfare is USD 1,500 for economy class and USD 3,000 for business class for adult/child, including all taxes, with the usual percentage reduction for infants under two years,” the statement read.