89-yr-old Owolabi Olakulehin to be crowned new Olubadan of Ibadan today

Bayo Wahab

Gov Seyi Makinde will also present the staff and other instruments of office to Olakulehin at the Mapo Hall today.

Owolabi Olakulehin is the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The 89-year-old ex-serviceman emerged as the Olubadan-designate following the death of Oba Lekan Balogun on March 14, 2024.

As part of the rituals for his ascension to the throne, Olakulehin is expected to tour the Oluwo Labosinde compound at Oja’ba, Ibadan, and the Ose Meji shrine. After the tour, Olakulehin, who became Mogaji in 1986, will be crowned the new Olubadan of Ibadan.

After that, the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde will present the staff and other instruments of office to him at the Mapo Hall.

The incoming Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.
The incoming Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. Pulse Nigeria

In June, when he spoke briefly with journalists during an inspection visit to the Olubadan Palace, Olakulehin recalled his aspiration to ascend the throne when he became Mogaji over three decades ago.

He said, “When we started the ladder (Mogaji), I asked, ‘Do we get to the climax?’ And they said yes. So, I knew that I would become Olubadan of Ibadanland. Now we are there.”

Following his emergence as the next Olubadan, some kingmakers raised concerns about Olakulehin’s health.

His absence after the demise of Oba Balogun intensified the controversy as he was not available to host the kingmakers when they visited him.

Recall that in April, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, the Otun Balogun of Ibadan declared Olakulehin unfit for the throne due to his health.

While addressing journalists at his residence in Ibadan, Ajibola said some people were forcing the Olubadan-designate to ascend the throne at the expense of his health.

“I am his second in command, I’m his lieutenant. He has not called me to say, ‘My Otun, I’m back. So, tell your people. And when are you seeing me?’ They are just forcing him because of their own selfish interest,” Ajibola alleged.

Has anybody seen him since last Friday? Those who went there after Friday were unable to see him. They are forcing this man. We should allow him to get well,” he said.

However, Olakulehin’s family and some kingmakers rejected Ajibola’s submission about the health of the 89-year-old Olubadan-designate.

The head of the kingmakers and former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, also chided Ajibola, saying he was not a medical doctor to declare anyone fit or unfit.

Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.

