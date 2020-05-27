Eighty-Seven coronavirus patients receiving treatment at isolation centres in Lagos state have recovered from the infection.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The ministry said the patients were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

According to the ministry, the patients comprised 40 females and 47 males.

LSMOH tweeted, “87 #COVID-19 Lagos patients: 40 females and 47 males — all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society

“The patients; 26 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark),11 from Agidingbi, nine from Gbagada and five LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.”

This development brings the total of patients that have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos State to 825.