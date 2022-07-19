NERC made this known in its Third Quarter Report 2021 obtained on Tuesday by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos from its website.
8.6m MWh electricity generated in Q3 of 2021- NERC
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that a total of 8.693 million Megawatts-hour (MWh) of electricity was generated in the third quarter of 2021.
The regulatory agency said: ” the total quarterly generation in 2021/Q3 was 8.6million MWh.
“This is a decrease of 211,903.73MWh (-2.38 per cent) compared to the total generation of 8,905,673.76MWh in 2021/Q2.”
According to NERC, the total generation of Shiroro plant increased appreciably by 113,216MWh (+107.58 per cent) during the period under review.
The commission, however said those of Egbin, Okpai and Geregu gas plant declined by 149,379.43MWh (-28.15 per cent), 146,275MWh (52.54 per cent) and 93,808.82MWh (-38.06 per cent) respectively compared to 2021/Q2.
It attributed the decline in operational performance in 2021/Q3 to the unavailability of some generating units due to faults such as oil leakage, high thrust bearing temperature and high rotor vibration among others.
NERC said maintenance and shortages of gas supply also contributed to the decline in performance.
“To improve this performance, the commission continued consultations with relevant stakeholders to develop lasting solutions to gas supply and other challenges that continue to impede capacity utilisation and ultimately electricity generation in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.
“The commission is also working with the System Operator (SO) towards the creation of spinning reserves to improve the grid’s overall frequency stability, ” it said.
