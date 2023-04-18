The sports category has moved to a new website.
84,000 candidates write rescheduled mock UMTE in 387 centres

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oloyede commended the candidates for showing understanding over the board's decision to reschedule the examination for April 18.

UTME CBT
UTME CBT

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, while monitoring the examination in Abuja on Tuesday, expressed delight over the hitch-free exercise.

The mock examination is designed for the purpose of testing JAMB’s preparedness and that of its partners for UTME.

It is as well to give prospective candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the CBT environment.

Oloyede commended the candidates for showing understanding over the board’s decision to reschedule the examination for April 18.

He said that the glitches earlier observed in the mock UTME in some centres that prompted it to be rescheduled was as a result of deployments of innovations.

He said: “We should also thank the students for bearing with us when we were trial-testing.

“You know we gave a notice that we were moving to a new level and I think by God’s grace, we are now arriving at the next level.

“Those things we wanted to test, we have seen what they were and we went back and made sure everything worked and it is working.

“For example, we have decided that all those with zero thin clients (computers that have no Central Processing Unit (CPU) identity but rely on central server and share same IP address) will have to change if they must continue on our network.”

The registrar said that the rescheduled examination took place in 387 CBT centres across the country with 16 of the centres having two sessions, adding that the results would be out before the end of day.

Earlier, JAMB’s Director of Information Technology Services (ITS), Fabian Okoro, said real time information from all CBT centres showed that the examination was conducted smoothly.

“When we did the first exam, we were testing new features and we observed lapses. We had to go back to the drawing board and make sure they were corrected.

“You can see from the control room here that there are less calls coming in. That shows the exam is moving smoothly and peacefully in all the centres across the country,” Okoro said.

During a visit to some of the CBT centres, candidates were observed taking part in the examination in an orderly manner.

One of the candidates at the Total Child Model College, Dutse, Mercy Luka, commended JAMB for ensuring that the mock examination went on as planned without any issue.

“The examination was actually a good and successful one; no problem at all, no worries.

“The computer did not go off and I finished successfully and I really enjoyed the questions that were asked,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

