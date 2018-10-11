Pulse.ng logo
836 victims of human trafficking rescued by NAPTIP from Delta State…DG

The Director-General (DG) of NAPTIP, Mrs Julie  Okah-Donli,  disclosed  this in Warri.

  • Published:
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Thursday said that 836 out of the 13,285 victims rescued from the hold of traffickers  were from Delta .

The DG had  led some staff of the agency from its  headquarters and the Benin Zonal office on a courtesy visit to  the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

According to the DG, in 2017, three out of the total suspects convicted were from the state.

She said that Delta was currently ranked second in human trafficking, adding that the agency  needed  to collaborate with all stakeholders, especially, the traditional institution to fight the scourge.

Okah-Donli also said that human trafficking was the second largest illegal-income-generating venture after illegal arms deal.

The DG  said that no less than 6,000 cases of human trafficking had been reported to the agency since its inception, with 3,600 of the cases investigated.

She said that the agency had secured 363 convictions while it had 10 shelters across the country to rehabilitate those rescued from the hold of human traffickers.

According to Okah-Donli, in September, the agency employed three former victims whom it rescued and sponsored their  university education.

The DG said that plans were at an advanced stage to introduce the study of human trafficking into the nation’s school curriculum with a view to sensitising  young ones to the evils of human trafficking.

She appealed for partnership and support in the provision of shelters as well as donations of rehabilitation materials for victims.

Okah-Donli also appealed to the traditional ruler to consider a partnership with the agency that would put a stop to “juju” herbalists aiding traffickers to administer oaths on victims.

Responding,  Ogiame Ikenwoli gave  his  assurance that he would partner and support the agency in whatever ways necessary.

He commended the agency for it’s  fight against human trafficking, saying it was causing people lots of suffering. 

