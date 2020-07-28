648 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, July 27, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in its daily update that a total of 41,180 cases have been recorded in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The highest number of new cases were recorded in Lagos with 180, followed by Plateau with 148, FCT with 44, Ondo with 42, and Kwara with 38.

Rivers recorded 32 new cases, while Oyo recorded 29, Kaduna recorded 21, Osun recorded 20, Edo and Ogun recorded 17 each, and Ekiti recorded 11.

Other states that recorded new cases on Monday are Kano (9), Benue (9), Delta (9), Abia (9), Niger (7), Gombe (3), Borno (1), Bauchi (1), and Imo (1).

Monday's update also noted 829 coronavirus patients have recovered from the highly infectious novel disease in the past 24 hours. A total of 18,203 patients have recovered and been discharged from care.

Two new deaths were recorded on Monday, raising the death toll to 860 across the country.

During a media briefing on Monday, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, cautioned that Nigerians are still not taking COVID-19 seriously enough.

He noted that a significant number of Nigerians are deliberately refusing to adhere to safety measures to limit the transmission of the disease.

Mustapha warned that this has to change and Nigerians have to stop living in denial about the realities the pandemic has caused for the whole world.