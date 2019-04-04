Flagging-off the outreach, AVM Idi Amin, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) NAF Ground Training Command, Enugu, said that the outreach was organised to foster cordial relationship between NAF and the civilian population in the area.

To that end, blood pressure checks, weight checks, eye checks, donation of medicated glasses, and instant laboratory tests were done free of charge.

Insecticide treated nets (ITNs), drugs, family planning counseling, and general health awareness talk were also given free of charge during the outreach.

Amin said that the exercise was in line with the directive of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS),

Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar as a way of commemorating the 55th anniversary of NAF.

“The essence of the medical outreach is to foster cordial relationship between NAF and civilians, who are our host community, as well as to give our own corporate social responsibility to our host community.

“The exercise covers medical counseling, screening, treatment, and the conduct of surgery on those, who have bad eyes.

“For serious health issues, we had to take the patients to our medical hospital for thorough treatment which is free of charge,’’ he said.

The AOC expressed delight at the huge turnout of people, saying: “I am really impressed by the number of children and youths, especially when you remember that the hope of any society is the children and youths.’’

Responding, traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Nwobodo Egbune, said that the people were happy because a “new chapter has been opened in the community’’.

Egbune said: “I am overwhelmed by the kind gesture of Nigerian Air Force is doing in Agbani today. It shows that they have the host community at heart.

“The medical outreach is a welcome development. I pray that God will give Nigerian Air Force the strength to continue in their good works because the rural dwellers are most vulnerable to diseases.’’

The monarch, however, appealed to NAF to enroll their children in the Air Force Secondary School, Agbani so that they would acquire education.

One of the beneficiaries of the outreach, Pastor Gideon, said that he was examined for Blood Pressure, given some drugs for free, and asked to continue with his drugs.

“It is a good development that should be commended. This is the first time I am witnessing this type of thing in our community,’’ Ogbodo said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Alice Egbo, a school teacher, said that she was subjected to eye screening, after which she was given drugs and an insecticide treated net.

“I am happy with the treatment and we are very grateful to the Nigerian Air Force,’’ Egbo said.

More than 400 pieces of insecticide treated nets were distributed for free to the community members