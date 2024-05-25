ADVERTISEMENT
8,000 Nigerians show interest in Tinubu's Renewed Hope housing scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dangiwa recalled that in April, the ministry released the first batch of offers of new provisional allocation letters for outright payment to successful applicants.

Dangiwa, said this on Friday in Abuja, at the ministerial briefing on the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the last one year.

According to him, the 8,925 expression of interest comprises 1,294 for outright purchase, 2,408 for mortgage, 2,184 for rent-to-own and 3,039 for instalment payment.

Since the inception of the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Housing programme, we have taken pragmatic steps to fast track the sale and occupation of the housing units across the country.

”We advertised expression of interest forms with four windows of subscription to give room for all income segments of Nigerians, which include outright payment, mortgage, Rent-to-own and instalment.

”We received a total of 8,925 Expression of Interest. This comprises 1,294 for Outright Purchase, 2,408 for Mortgage, 2,184 for Rent-To-Own and 3,039 for Instalment payment.’

He said that under phase one of the Renewed Hope housing scheme, 50,000 housing units would be delivered across Nigeria adding that the cities would have 1,000 housing units per site in one location in each of the six geo-political zones and the FCT.

He said that the estates would have 500 housing units per site in the remaining 30 states.

He said that the ministry recently launched an online housing portal to ease the process of acquiring homes being built under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

According to Dangiwa, the target is to strengthen the federal government’s urban and slum upgrading programs aimed at improving living conditions, infrastructure, and basic services in informal settlements.

He said that under phase one of the slum upgrading programme, the ministry planned 26 sites nationwide.

”This includes four sites in each of the six regions of the country totalling 24 and two in the FCT.

”The key services to be provided at the identified sites will include water supply, solar streetlights, rehabilitation of access roads, construction of drainages and waste management and sanitation services among others,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

