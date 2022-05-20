RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

8 women die in Kogi road accident

No fewer than eight women lost their lives in a road accident which occurred on Thursday evening at Logo in Kogi, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Commander, Corps Commander Steve Dawulung, said this during an interview with NAN on Friday in Lokoja.

Dawulung said that the accident, which occurred on Lokoja – Ajaokuta Road, involved a truck.

“Seven of the victims died on the spot, but the eighth person died at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where our (FRSC) rescue team took them for medical attention.

“At the moment, five of the injured are responding to treatment, while the corpses have been deposited at the Centre’s mortuary,” he said.

The sector commander said the accident occurred when the truck conveying stones and the women fell.

Dawulung said the casualty was high because the women were sitting on top of the stones, adding that when the truck fell the stones fell on the victims.

“FRSC gathered that the truck lost control and crashed into a ditch that caused the stones and the women to tumble, hence the high casualty recorded.

“Probably the truck driver was on a high speed on that road which is not well-surfaced,” he said.

The official appealed to motorists to drive with care, avoid speeding and overloading to avoid unnecessary carnage on the nation’s roads.

