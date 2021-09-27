8 villagers killed in revenge attack in Kaduna

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Monday, September 27, 2021 that the latest attack left six people injured, and several houses razed.

He said the attack is believed by security agencies to be a reprisal for the earlier attack that left one dead in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA, and another one in Madamai village, Kaura LGA that left 34 dead.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who had called the Madamai attack "an unspeakable display of wickedness", called on residents to allow the law take its course and stop reprisals and similar violent actions.