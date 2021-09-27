8 villagers killed in revenge attack in Kaduna

Eight people have been killed in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna reportedly in response to two previous attacks on other communities.
The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Monday, September 27, 2021 that the latest attack left six people injured, and several houses razed.
He said the attack is believed by security agencies to be a reprisal for the earlier attack that left one dead in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA, and another one in Madamai village, Kaura LGA that left 34 dead.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who had called the Madamai attack "an unspeakable display of wickedness", called on residents to allow the law take its course and stop reprisals and similar violent actions.
Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,482 people killed and 3,695 kidnapped between January 2020 and June 2021, according to the government's own records.
