8 polytechnic students, 2 lecturers kidnapped in Kaduna regain freedom after 1 month

Samson Toromade

The release of the hostages was a result of negotiations between the kidnappers and their families.

Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State [Channels TV]
Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State [Channels TV]

The 10 people kidnapped from the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria last month have been released.

A group of gunmen invaded the main campus of the institution and kidnapped eight students and two lecturers on June 10, 2021.

They also shot and killed one Ahmad Muhammad, while Haruna Isyaku Duniya received medical treatment for gunshot injuries.

The polytechnic's spokesperson, Abdullahi Shehu, announced on Thursday, July 8 that the hostages were released on Thursday night at an undisclosed location in Kaduna.

He told Channels TV that the release was a result of negotiations between the kidnappers and families of the hostages.

They will soon be received by the school authorities and reunited with their loved ones.

Kaduna is the most affected by a series of high-profile school abductions that have recently plagued the country, especially the northern region.

Six major attacks have been launched on schools in the state since March, with five of them resulting in the abduction of hundreds of students and staff, and death of around a dozen people.

Hundreds of students have similarly been kidnapped in Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, Edo, Benue, and Plateau since December.

