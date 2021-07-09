8 polytechnic students, 2 lecturers kidnapped in Kaduna regain freedom after 1 month

A group of gunmen invaded the main campus of the institution and kidnapped eight students and two lecturers on June 10, 2021.

They also shot and killed one Ahmad Muhammad, while Haruna Isyaku Duniya received medical treatment for gunshot injuries.

The polytechnic's spokesperson, Abdullahi Shehu, announced on Thursday, July 8 that the hostages were released on Thursday night at an undisclosed location in Kaduna.

He told Channels TV that the release was a result of negotiations between the kidnappers and families of the hostages.

They will soon be received by the school authorities and reunited with their loved ones.

Kaduna is the most affected by a series of high-profile school abductions that have recently plagued the country, especially the northern region.

Six major attacks have been launched on schools in the state since March, with five of them resulting in the abduction of hundreds of students and staff, and death of around a dozen people.