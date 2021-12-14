8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

The country kicked off its vaccination campaign in March with the AstraZeneca vaccine, and has since also administered the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines over the past 10 months.

Statistics published by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) showed 8,081,494 have received at least one dose, while 4,007,978 have received two full doses. Only the J&J vaccine is a one-shot vaccine.

The figure for one-shot recipients is 7.2% of the 111,776,503 people targeted for vaccination by the end of next year to reach herd immunity against COVID-19.

Only 3.6% of those targeted have been fully vaccinated, according to the figures published on Tuesday, December 14.

Concerns over the dismal vaccination figures have prompted the recent launch of mass vaccination campaigns across the country to ramp up operations.

The campaign expanded vaccination points to all public and private health facilities, and in populated areas including tertiary institutions, stadiums, motor parks, town squares, markets, shopping malls, etc.

The campaign's goal is the vaccination of at least 50% of target population by the end of January 2022.

NPHCDA CEO, Dr Faisal Shuaibu, complained at a media briefing on Monday that most of the country's eligible population have not presented themselves for vaccination.

He blamed their reluctance for the recent rise in COVID-19 infections, especially with the Omicron variant that caused a global panic when it was first announced last month.

"The jabs are available, Nigerians need to avail themselves to protect not just themselves but their loved ones and their communities," he said.

The official also urged those that have received their two doses to make themselves available for booster shots for better protection against COVID-19.

Administration of the Pfizer booster doses commenced last week, and can be received at any vaccination site, with no prior registration required.

Nigeria has recorded over 217,000 COVID-19 infections since the first case was detected in February 2020.