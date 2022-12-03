RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

8 killed as farmers, herders clash over land encroachment in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Borno said that eight lost their lives in a clash between farmers and herders over alleged land encroachment in Bayo Local Government Area of in the state.

There have been longstanding tensions between herdsmen and farmers in parts of Nigeria
There have been longstanding tensions between herdsmen and farmers in parts of Nigeria

Recommended articles

He said report indicated that violence erupted on Nov. 30, over alleged encroachment of farmlands and murder of a farmer by unidentified assailants in the area.

Eight persons killed including children while 47 houses and six motorcycles burnt,” he said.

He said the police had restored normalcy to the area and arrested some suspects in connection with the disturbances, adding that the state government had provided relief items to the affected persons.

“This is a source of concern to the government and security agencies, the meeting is aimed at providing lasting solution to the problem.

“At the end, we shall come up with modalities to check movement of wandering herders into the state, especially in areas that witnessed violence,” he said.

According to him, a committee will be set up to enhance surveillance and monitoring as well as promote peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders.

He said membership of the committee would comprised representatives of security agencies, farmers and herders associations.

In his remarks, Ahmadu Musa-Karube, Chairman of the MACBAN, called for proactive measures to address the root cause of the problem.

Musa-Karube said that lack of cattle routes and encroachment of farmlands were largely responsible for farmer/herder clashes in the state.

Also speaking, Hassan Musa, a farmer representative, advocated ban on night animal grazing in the state.

He also called for closer collaboration between the leadership of the farmers and herders unions to address the problem.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Put an end to fuel shortage, price hike – Labour tells FG

Put an end to fuel shortage, price hike – Labour tells FG

Group accuses Reuters of acting as agents for terrorists in North-East

Group accuses Reuters of acting as agents for terrorists in North-East

English language, a challenge to most Nigerian graduates — VC

English language, a challenge to most Nigerian graduates — VC

Cost of diesel forced us to increase train fares - NRC boss

Cost of diesel forced us to increase train fares - NRC boss

Soludo presents appointment letters to 5, 000 teachers in Anambra

Soludo presents appointment letters to 5, 000 teachers in Anambra

DHQ accuses British news agency, Reuters of blackmailing Nigerian military

DHQ accuses British news agency, Reuters of blackmailing Nigerian military

Osun election: Appeal Court validates Oyetola, running mate as APC candidates

Osun election: Appeal Court validates Oyetola, running mate as APC candidates

Again, INEC office set ablaze in Imo

Again, INEC office set ablaze in Imo

8 killed as farmers, herders clash over land encroachment in Borno

8 killed as farmers, herders clash over land encroachment in Borno

Trending

Stranded Nigerians

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Delta state's, Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds