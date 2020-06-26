Mr Segun Orisajo, Head of Public Relations and Information of the hospital, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta.

Orisajo said that the affected staff consisted of medical doctors, nurses and an administration personnel.

He said they were part of the team which had contact with a two-and-half-year-old positive toddler currently receiving treatment at the centre’s isolation ward.

Orisajo noted that the positive status of the affected staff was detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the hospital’s Infection Control Team.

According to him, none of them has so far showed symptoms of the virus.

“The Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, said although none of the staff is asymptomatic, they have been asked to proceed on self isolation and basic treatment commenced for them.

“He wished and prayed for the quick recovery of the staff even as he expressed confidence that they will soon return to their duty post.

“He reiterated his earlier assurances about the safety of the centre for workers and patients,” Orisajo said.