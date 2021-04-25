8 feared killed as suspected IPOB members attack 2 JTF checkpoints in Rivers

The attacks took place at the checkpoints along Airport Road, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state and the Nigeria Customs Checkpoint at Isiokpo, also in Ikwerre LGA around 11:30 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

According to Punch, sources in the area said the two checkpoints were attacked simultaneously.

One of the sources said, “Two burnt corpses were recovered at the JTF checkpoint. While three were recovered at the Customs checkpoint and three other dead corpses were also recovered at the scene.”

This is coming days after the Rivers State Police Command said it had beefed up security at border towns following a threat of an attack by IPOB members in the state.