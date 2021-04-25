RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

8 feared killed as suspected IPOB members attack 2 JTF checkpoints in Rivers

Sources in the area said the two checkpoints were attacked simultaneously.

8 feared killed as suspected IPOB members attack 2 JTF checkpoints in Rivers. (Freedomonline)
Gunmen kill 3 at funeral in Oti Region Pulse Ghana

At least, eight security operatives were feared killed when gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked two checkpoints in Rivers state.

The attacks took place at the checkpoints along Airport Road, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state and the Nigeria Customs Checkpoint at Isiokpo, also in Ikwerre LGA around 11:30 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

One of the sources said, “Two burnt corpses were recovered at the JTF checkpoint. While three were recovered at the Customs checkpoint and three other dead corpses were also recovered at the scene.”

This is coming days after the Rivers State Police Command said it had beefed up security at border towns following a threat of an attack by IPOB members in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, has said that the command would soon make an official statement available on the incident.

