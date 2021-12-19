RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

8 dead in Bauchi fatal crash – FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accident involving a car and a tipper happened in Goltukurwa village along Dass-Bauchi road at 9:30 pm.

Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi and other officers of the agency [Premiumtimesng]
Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi and other officers of the agency [Premiumtimesng]

Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, says no fewer than eight persons lost their lives in a road accident that occurred in Bauchi on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Abdullahi confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Sunday.

According to him, the accident which involved an Opel Vectra car with plate number AA 954 GYD and one Tipper Mercedes Benz with number plate NIN 279 SA, happened in Goltukurwa village along Dass-Bauchi road at 9:30 pm.

The Sector Commander, who said that it took personnel of the Corps about seven minutes to arrive at the scene to clear the site, attributed the accident to overloading, speed violation and head-on-collision.

He explained that nine people were involved in the crash, comprising two males, six females and a male child.

Abdullahi, however, revealed that all the eight passengers in the Opel Vectra car which ran into the tipper, lost their lives while only the driver of the tipper, whose name was simply identified as Abubakar Mohammed was unscathed.

The FRSC boss said that his personnel had cleared the obstructions at the crash scene, adding that the corpses of the deceased have also been taken to the General Hospital, Dass.

“This is the December period and we have always been sensitising motorists in the state about the dangers associated with over speeding and overloading.

“I want to use this opportunity to plead with motorists to always be conscious of all traffic rules and regulations as well as weather conditions before embarking on their journeys.

“They should also remember that only the living souls, not the dead, would live to celebrate the Christmas and new year festivities,” he stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 dead in Bauchi fatal crash – FRSC

8 dead in Bauchi fatal crash – FRSC

Sagay condemns how Magu was removed from office

Sagay condemns how Magu was removed from office

Gov Makinde accused of turning himself to PDP godfather in Southwest

Gov Makinde accused of turning himself to PDP godfather in Southwest

Emir of Daura describes Osinbajo as a trustworthy, patient man

Emir of Daura describes Osinbajo as a trustworthy, patient man

Edwin Clark insists southeast must produce next president

Edwin Clark insists southeast must produce next president

Ortom congratulates Buhari at 79, asks him to save Nigeria from collapsing

Ortom congratulates Buhari at 79, asks him to save Nigeria from collapsing

Emir of Daura turbans Buhari’s son, Yusuf as district head

Emir of Daura turbans Buhari’s son, Yusuf as district head

Omicron cases now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO

Omicron cases now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Nigeria's debt profile has risen to worrying heights under President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

UK promises to stick to its travel ban, as Nigeria threatens to retaliate

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Business Insider)