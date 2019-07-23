The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed the death of eight construction workers in an underground water safety tank at Igogoro village in Enugu-Ezike, Igbo Eze North Local Government.

Mr Ebere Amaraizu, its spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the incident occurred “around 6 p.m.” on Monday, July 22.

“From what we gathered, one of the construction workers, while trying to evacuate water, got trapped inside the underground tank at the site.

“After waiting for the worker for some time, the other workers went to offer help but also got trapped and became unconscious.

“They were later rescued and rushed to the General Hospital, Ogurute, where the doctor on duty confirmed them dead,” the statement said.

Amaraizu quoted Mr Suleiman Balarabe, the Commissioner of Police in the south-eastern state, as expressing shock over the incident which he described as “unfortunate”.

“The Commissioner has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident,” the statement said, adding that the remains of the victims had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.