The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said that the terrorists along with 14 of their family members comprising six women and eight children surrendered to the troops on Feb. 21 during a clearance operations.

He listed the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists as: Tija Isa, Amodu Aba-Kaka, Modu Zantalami, Malam Zantalami, Bakura Aba-Kaka (Logistics Supplier), Bulama Zantalami, Abukar Izahi and Bana Katum.

According to him, the surrendered terrorists regretted their involvement in the killing and abduction of innocent people as well as attacks on security agencies during preliminary interrogation.

“They equally disclosed that their leadership has been in disarray for the past 4 months since the renewed offensive actions by the troops against their enclaves leading to high casualties on their foot soldiers amidst serious dislocation of their command structures.

“They further disclosed that many of their erstwhile colleagues are wandering in the forest and willing to give up their unholy adventure but are afraid of being killed by the security agencies.

“They therefore call on them to take the bold decision and surrender to any Nigerian Army unit closest to them as the safety of their lives are guaranteed,” he said.

Iliyasu disclosed that the troops also killed one terrorist and captured two others alive in an encounter along a river bank at Daban Shata in Kukawa Local Government Area on Feb. 21.

He said that seven AK47 Rifle magazines, two bandoliers, one camel bag, one military waist belt and a sample of receipt were recovered.

According to him, preliminary investigation reveals that one of the captured insurgents is the Amir (a high ranking member of Boko Haram) of Daban Shata.

“On the same day, troops also conducted search operation at Lambuwa in Konduga Local Government Area and arrested three suspected terrorists with one bearing Modu Solum (a high profile B/Haram member and logistics supplier).

“However, further profiling is ongoing to ascertain the suspects’ real identities.

“In a similar vein, on Feb. 23, troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment in conjunction with elements of Borno State vigilantes arrested seven notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics suppliers at Maina Hari Check Point in Biu Local Government Area.

“The arrested suspects include: Mohammed Abba, Bukar Usman, Chulum Adam, Adam Alhaji Jidda, Ahmed Abba, Jidda Abdullahi and Modu Amadu.

“The suspects are currently in troops’ custody giving useful information,” he said.

Iliyasu further disclosed that 126 Boko Haram captives were rescued by the troops within the Gudumbali general area in Guzamala Local Government Area on Feb. 17.

He said that the rescued victims comprised 36 adult males, 36 adult females and 54 children.

Army spokesperson also disclosed that troops of 271 Tank Battalion deployed at Jada check point in Adamawa state intercepted two Boko Haram logistics suppliers namely; Sani Audu and Bana Abba.

He added that suspects were driving in a Toyota Starlet car conveying large quantities of antibiotics, sex enhancing and other illicit drugs and dane gun concealed in the vehicle compartment meant for the terrorists.

He added that the troops of Army Super Camp 7, Bama, arrested a terrorist, Francis Kombai, with three different documents bearing different names.

According to him, interrogation of the suspect revealed that he is a national of Chad Republic and could not substantiate his actual mission to the general area when he was accosted.

Iliyasu further disclosed that various degrees of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) ambush by the terrorists on many major roads were successfully detected and detonated by the troops.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, wishes to reassure the general public of the unflinching resolve of the Nigerian Army to continue to execute our constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for a better and secure Nigeria.

“He also thanks all well-meaning Nigerians for their continued support, goodwill and understanding toward the gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army,” he said.