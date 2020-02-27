Alhaji Abdulwaheed Yakub, the Director of Kwara Fire Service, has disclosed that the state had so far recorded 76 fire incidents between January and February 2020.

Yakub revealed this on Thursday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin.

According to him, the 76 fire outbtreaks which claimed property worth millions of naira occurred across the 16 local government areas of the state within the period under review.

Yakub said most of the fire disasters recorded were triggered by carelessness on the part of some residents or electrical faults.

The director said the state government provided some modern fire fighting equipment that would assist in the reduction of loss of valuables to fire incidents.

Yakub advised residents to observe simple safety procedures to stem the tide of fire outbreaks in all parts of the state.

He called on the people to always switch off electrical appliances to save lives and property, and desist from plugging their chargeable lamps when not at home.

Besides, the director advised them to use original electrical materials to wire their buildings and shops to minimise the alarming number of fire incidents recorded in two months.