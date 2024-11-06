76 detained Kano minors return home on Max aircraft, receive medical care

Recommended articles
The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the plane, which also flew Gov. Abba Yusuf, touched down at around 9:57 pm. Earlier in the evening, Yusuf had received the minors who had been released on the orders of President Bola Tinubu, Tuesday morning.
Among those who received the minors were: The State Deputy Governor, Abdul Salam Gwarzo, Speaker of the State Assembly, Alhaji Isma’ila Falgore, Commissioners, top government functionaries as well and politicians.
The minors were immediately taken into three buses to Muhammadu Buhari Special Hospital where a team of medical professionals was designated to assess their physical and mental health.