75% road traffic accidents caused by human errors – FRSC.

“Wrongful overtaking and use of expired tyres among others, contributed over 75 per cent of road accidents,” an official said on Wednesday.

Mrs Modupe Ojo-Gbenga, FRSC Unit Commander in Okitipupa, Ondo State, said this during the inauguration of public sensitisation campaign on ember months, held at New Garage.

She added that environmental and technical factors also contribute to road traffic accidents in the country.

Ojo-Gbenga said that the months of September to December are usually associated with high vehicular movements and attendant road crashes.

“Hence, the need for more robust public enlightenment, more advocacies and increased enforcement to stem the incessant cases of road crashes,” the unit commander said.

She appealed to motorists and motorcyclists to abide by traffic rules and regulations and endeavour to avoid the human factors that may lead to road crashes.

The commander said that the FRSC was committed to intensifying sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns to reduce road mishaps.