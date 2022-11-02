RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

75% road traffic accidents caused by human errors – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 75 per cent of road accidents in the country are caused by human errors.

75% road traffic accidents caused by human errors – FRSC.
75% road traffic accidents caused by human errors – FRSC.

Recommended articles

“Wrongful overtaking and use of expired tyres among others, contributed over 75 per cent of road accidents,” an official said on Wednesday.

Mrs Modupe Ojo-Gbenga, FRSC Unit Commander in Okitipupa, Ondo State, said this during the inauguration of public sensitisation campaign on ember months, held at New Garage.

She added that environmental and technical factors also contribute to road traffic accidents in the country.

Ojo-Gbenga said that the months of September to December are usually associated with high vehicular movements and attendant road crashes.

“Hence, the need for more robust public enlightenment, more advocacies and increased enforcement to stem the incessant cases of road crashes,” the unit commander said.

She appealed to motorists and motorcyclists to abide by traffic rules and regulations and endeavour to avoid the human factors that may lead to road crashes.

The commander said that the FRSC was committed to intensifying sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns to reduce road mishaps.

Ojo-Gbenga solicited the support of stakeholders, including the road transport unions to instil safe driving culture on road users.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Tinubu deserves Northern support for 2023 - Group

Why Tinubu deserves Northern support for 2023 - Group

Zamfara PDP chairman dies

Zamfara PDP chairman dies

75% road traffic accidents caused by human errors – FRSC

75% road traffic accidents caused by human errors – FRSC

Tejuosho Market inferno renders 1,200 artisans jobless — NEMA

Tejuosho Market inferno renders 1,200 artisans jobless — NEMA

Lai Mohammed cries out over low budgetary allocation to his Ministry

Lai Mohammed cries out over low budgetary allocation to his Ministry

Osun Tribunal accepts more evidence tendered by APC, Oyetola

Osun Tribunal accepts more evidence tendered by APC, Oyetola

Reps rejects foreign affairs 2023 budget

Reps rejects foreign affairs 2023 budget

Customs intercepts contraband worth N671m, arrests 11

Customs intercepts contraband worth N671m, arrests 11

Senate commends Fashola on performance in housing

Senate commends Fashola on performance in housing

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert