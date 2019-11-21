Lawmakers have endorsed the Federal Government's proposed Value-Added Tax increment from 5% to 7.5% as they passed the Finance Bill.

The bill, which seeks to amend seven Acts of the National Assembly relating to taxes payable in the country, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, got passed at the red chamber.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed had said the VAT increment is aimed at expanding fiscal revenue in the country. [Sahara Reporters] Twitter/@ZShamsuna

Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and other senators, including Ifeanyi Ubah, Gabriel Suswan and Abba Moro, however, raised objections to the bill, with claims that the increment in taxes would further compound the sufferings and pains of Nigerians.

As earlier reported, the Nigerian government had approved an increase in the VAT rate from 5% to 7.2% to expand fiscal revenue in the country.

Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, made the disclosure after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in September.