75 kidnapped Zamfara students regain freedom

The students were abducted by bandits who attacked the school around noon on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in what is the home town of Governor Bello Matawalle.

Following their release, the students and a teacher were received by Governor Matawalle at the Government House in Gusau on Sunday evening, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reports.

“The seventy-five students of Government Day Secondary School Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State abducted about two weeks ago regained freedom,” a news item on NTA's Facebook page reads.

Kidnapping-for-ransom that targets school students and pupils, has been rife in Nigeria's restive northeastern and northwestern regions since the turn of the year.

The military is currently launching an offensive against bandits in Zamfara.