75 students who were kidnapped from Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have regained their freedom.
75 kidnapped Zamfara students regain freedom
The freed students have since met with the state governor.
The students were abducted by bandits who attacked the school around noon on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in what is the home town of Governor Bello Matawalle.
Following their release, the students and a teacher were received by Governor Matawalle at the Government House in Gusau on Sunday evening, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reports.
“The seventy-five students of Government Day Secondary School Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State abducted about two weeks ago regained freedom,” a news item on NTA's Facebook page reads.
Kidnapping-for-ransom that targets school students and pupils, has been rife in Nigeria's restive northeastern and northwestern regions since the turn of the year.
The military is currently launching an offensive against bandits in Zamfara.
The Zamfara State Government last week shut down telecommunication networks, suspended weekly markets and banned the sale of petrol in jerrycans, in a bid to rein in kidnappers and bandits wreaking havoc in the state.
