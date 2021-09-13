RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

75 kidnapped Zamfara students regain freedom

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The freed students have since met with the state governor.

Illustrative photo of freed students in Zamfara: Police rescue 100 kidnapped victims after 42 days in captivity. [ChannelsTV]
Illustrative photo of freed students in Zamfara: Police rescue 100 kidnapped victims after 42 days in captivity. [ChannelsTV]

75 students who were kidnapped from Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have regained their freedom.

Recommended articles

The students were abducted by bandits who attacked the school around noon on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in what is the home town of Governor Bello Matawalle.

Following their release, the students and a teacher were received by Governor Matawalle at the Government House in Gusau on Sunday evening, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reports.

“The seventy-five students of Government Day Secondary School Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State abducted about two weeks ago regained freedom,” a news item on NTA's Facebook page reads.

Kidnapping-for-ransom that targets school students and pupils, has been rife in Nigeria's restive northeastern and northwestern regions since the turn of the year.

The military is currently launching an offensive against bandits in Zamfara.

The Zamfara State Government last week shut down telecommunication networks, suspended weekly markets and banned the sale of petrol in jerrycans, in a bid to rein in kidnappers and bandits wreaking havoc in the state.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

75 kidnapped Zamfara students regain freedom

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

NSSF partners with Global Citizen to vaccinate 1m Nigerians

Osinbajo leads prayers for peace in Nigeria

Gov Obaseki speaks about his biggest worries after leaving office in 2024

After meeting Obasanjo behind closed doors, Lamido says Nigeria is bleeding

Presidency says Buhari’s comment on future invitations to Imo was misquoted

NDLEA intercepts 24,311kgs of heroin, codeine in Lagos port

When Pantami, other August visitors gathered for digital innovation [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Trending

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Charges against Nnamdi Kanu include terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, and others [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter@NyesomWike]

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court.

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]