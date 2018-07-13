Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

73 dead as herdsmen and community members clash in Taraba

In Taraba 73 dead as herdsmen and community members clash

Alhaji Sahabi Mahmoud said the hostilities, which started on July 5, has claimed the lives of more than 23 of his members.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Miyetti Allah says 5,000 herdsmen have been killed in 10 years play A cattle herder leading a herd of cows (illustration) (Information NG)

No fewer than 73 persons were confirmed dead and about 50 villages burnt following a renewed violence between the Hausa-Fulani and Yandang communities in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba state.

The state Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Sahabi Mahmoud, told journalists on Friday in Jalingo that the hostilities, which started on July 5, has claimed the lives of more than 23 of his members.

He said that over 3,000 displaced Hausa-Fulanis, mainly women and children, who fled the area, are currently taking refuge at the Muslim Council Secretariat in Jalingo and other neighbouring local government areas.

Mahmoud lamented that it was “unfortunate” that since the displaced persons arrived the Muslim Council in Jalingo, no government official had visited the camp or provided any relief material to the victims.

On his part, an elder of the Yandang community, Mr Aaron Artimas, said more than 50 persons from the side of the Yandang and other tribes in area were confirmed dead as a result of the conflicts.

Artimas noted that the Hausa-Fulanis, Yandang, Mumuye and Yoti, among other tribes, had lived in the area as brothers and sisters without problems for centuries.

Miyetti Allah says 5,000 herdsmen have been killed in 10 years play

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore's Secretary-General, Saleh Alhassan

(Channels TV)

 

He blamed the recent recurring conflicts on incitement from people outside the area who wanted to remain relevant politically.

“Some militia from neighbouring Adamawa State have infiltrated into Babagasa, a border village between Taraba and Adamawa, and have been wreaking havoc on all the surrounding villages in Lau Local Government in Taraba.

“Villages such as Tikule, Bariki, Santuraki, Budong, Mbonding and Panti-Ladda, among others, were burnt by the militia.

“Over 2,000 displaced persons from the affected villages are currently taking refuge at the Central Primary School, Jalingo.

“Some are in other villages like Sunkani, Apawa, Zing and Bali all in Taraba, while several others fled to Gorobi, Sabon-Gida, Bujum and Mayo-Belwa in Adamawa State.

“Since the arrival of IDPs in their current locations, they have been living at the mercy of God and good spirited individuals who have been taking food to them.

“As I speak with you now, since the conflicts erupted in Lau Local Government on July 5, there is no presence of security while the people continue to kill themselves,’’ he explained.

However, the Taraba Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, who confirmed the incident, said the number of casualties was still being compiled, while normalcy has been restored in the affected areas.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shut from July 26bullet
2 Ekiti Election Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan reacts to alleged attack...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Malami NASS summons AGF over Buhari’s "controversial" Executive Orders
Herders-Farmers Crisis Miyetti Allah says it's surprised by South-East Governors' decision to oppose ranching
In Abuja FG launches national campaign against fake news
Buhari Gowon defends President over killer herdsmen attacks
Herdsmen-Farmers Crisis Politicians are blackmailing me over conflict, Buhari says
Kemi Adeosun Respond or resign – CACOL tells minister
Plateau Killings 38,051 people taking refuge in 31 IDPs camps following crisis
Nigerian Army "Beware of fraudsters", Army says it's not currently recruiting
Herders-Farmers Crisis Governors say there's no land for ranching in South East region
Herders-Farmers Crisis Presidency has "evidence" politicians are responsible for killings

Local

6 ways Aliko Dangote spends his billions
Obasanjo Ex President avoids sitting with APC members at Abuja meeting
Obasanjo shuns reserved seat at international event in Abuja
Obasanjo Ex-president shuns reserved seat at African Export and Import Bank meeting
73 die as communities clash in Taraba state
Communal Clashes 73 die as communities clash in Taraba
The Police spokesman faulted the Fayose's allegations on harassment of his person and other members of the PDP.
Fayose Governor lied about being assaulted - Police command