RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 70 Boko Haram terrorists drown while running from military fire in Borno

Nurudeen Shotayo

The suspected terrorists met their waterloo while trying to escape the heavy military shelling.

Nigerian military force
Nigerian military force

Read Also

How it happened: Sources confirmed that the Boko Haram insurgents had earlier suffered 20 casualties on Thursday, September 1, 2022, after they were struck by the combined firepower of the Nigerian Military and the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Sheruri village of Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

Meanwhile, those who managed to escape the Sheruri attack met their waterloo as they plunged into a river around Dipchari village of Bama LGA on Friday, reported Daily Trust.

Sources accounts: The paper quoted a source that said, “The insurgents suffered heavy blows; they have lost more than 70 fighters around Dipchari village. Many are unaccounted for as we speak.”

An anonymous source who also confirmed the incident added that the insurgents were seen trying to recover the dead bodies of their fighter in the river.

“This morning around 8:30 am, they conducted a funeral for more than 50 of their fighters at Dipchari village and they continue with the search for the remaining terrorists.

They recovered many dead bodies from the river but dozens of the fighters are still missing,” the source said.

Military on the front foot: Though many locals in the area have confirmed the development, there was no official statement from the military high command as of the time of filing this report.

Nevertheless, the Nigerian Military has recorded successes on the frontline in recent times, especially against the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the NorthEast.

Many security analysts have attributed the recent successes to the deployment of the Super Tucano fighter jets, which has been a game-changer in the military's counterinsurgency efforts.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over 70 Boko Haram terrorists drown while running from military fire in Borno

Over 70 Boko Haram terrorists drown while running from military fire in Borno

My team has foresight to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems - Tinubu

My team has foresight to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems - Tinubu

U.S. Vice President lauds Osinbajo’s leadership on climate change

U.S. Vice President lauds Osinbajo’s leadership on climate change

Breaking: 7-storey building collapses in Lagos, 6 persons trapped

Breaking: 7-storey building collapses in Lagos, 6 persons trapped

ASUU: Buhari has done a lot for universities; no-work-no-pay stands - FG

ASUU: Buhari has done a lot for universities; no-work-no-pay stands - FG

Army will not succumb to intimidation by INTERSOCIETY, IPOB – Nwachukwu

Army will not succumb to intimidation by INTERSOCIETY, IPOB – Nwachukwu

Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in 6 days – NCDC

Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in 6 days – NCDC

Niger Delta group hails Buhari for appointing Umana

Niger Delta group hails Buhari for appointing Umana

Suspension of our presidential candidate null and void, ADC Chairmen

Suspension of our presidential candidate null and void, ADC Chairmen

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags