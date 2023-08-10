7 times ECOWAS has used military interventions in Africa

From quelling civil wars to restoring democracy and stability, ECOWAS's involvement has left an indelible mark on the region's trajectory.

This article delves into seven instances where ECOWAS deployed its forces to tackle crises head-on, examining the challenges faced, the outcomes achieved, and the enduring impact on the affected nations.

1. Liberia (1990-1997)

In the backdrop of Charles Taylor's armed uprising against the Liberian government in 1989, the nation plunged into a harrowing civil war. The crisis prompted the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) to embark on an unprecedented intervention in 1990.

At the core of this endeavor was the formation of an initial 3,000-strong ECOMOG contingent, comprising troops from Nigeria, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and additional soldiers from Mali.

While this mission achieved its objective of establishing peace, it wasn't without controversy. Reports emerged of human rights abuses, particularly against women, perpetrated by ECOMOG personnel. The troops maintained a presence in Liberia until 1996 when the war finally subsided.

Sierra Leone (1997-2000)

The next chapter for ECOMOG unfolded in 1997 in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown. The elected civilian government, led by Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, was overthrown by Major Johnny Paul Koroma in a military coup. In response, ECOMOG, commanded by Nigerian forces, redirected part of its personnel from Monrovia (Liberia's capital) to recapture Freetown from the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels.

In a bold offensive launched in February 1998, ECOMOG managed to topple the military regime, reinstating Kabbah as the nation's leader and marking a victory over the RUF rebels.

Guinea-Bissau (1998-1999)

ECOMOG's next mission took them to Guinea-Bissau in 1999, following hostilities that erupted after an attempted coup in 1998. The conflict pitched government forces backed by neighboring Senegal and Guinea against coup leaders who had seized control of the armed forces.

The situation was eventually defused through a November 1998 peace agreement that stipulated the formation of a national unity government and the conduct of new elections in 1999. However, a resurgence of conflict in May 1999 disrupted the agreement. Subsequently, a peace accord signed in Abuja in November outlined the withdrawal of Senegalese and Guinean troops, and the deployment of ECOMOG forces to ensure lasting peace.

Ivory Coast (2002-2007)

In 2003, after Ivorian armed forces and rebel groups reached a ceasefire agreement, ECOWAS responded by deploying troops as ECOWAS forces in Côte d’Ivoire (ECOMICI). This move aimed to complement the efforts of United Nations and French troops in the region.

Liberia (2003-2004)

The second Liberian civil war, spanning 1999 to 2003, necessitated another return of regional forces.

The first civil war brought Charles Taylor to power, while the second one saw his exit. ECOWAS responded by deploying troops under the ECOWAS Mission in Liberia (ECOMIL), involving approximately 3,500 soldiers, with a significant contribution from Nigeria. ECOMIL acted as an interposition force, maintaining separation between warring factions and facilitating the arrival of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

Mali (2013-2014)

In the wake of a 2012 coup in Mali, the country descended into chaos, allowing armed groups to seize control of the northern regions. ECOWAS spearheaded the Africa-led International Support Mission in Mali (AFISMA) to aid the Malian government in countering rebel forces in 2013.

Backed by a UN Security Council resolution and initially granted a one-year mandate, AFISMA was predominantly supported by Nigeria, alongside other West African nations such as Gabon, Ivory Coast, Niger, and Burkina Faso. This mission eventually transitioned into the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Gambia (2017)

Dubbed "Operation Restore Democracy," an ECOWAS operation led by Senegal dispatched troops to Banjul in 2017 to compel Yahya Jammeh to relinquish power.

Jammeh had refused to concede his electoral defeat to Adama Barrow in the 2016 election. Barrow was subsequently sworn in as president at the Gambian embassy in Dakar and sought ECOWAS' military intervention. The troops ensured a smooth transition within a mere three days.

