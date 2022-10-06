RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

7 shot as hunters, thugs, vigilantes invade Dangote Cement factory

Ima Elijah

They were there to enforce the order of the state governor, Yahaya Bello...

Invasion of Dangote Cement (Daily Post)
Invasion of Dangote Cement (Daily Post)

About the invaders: It was gathered that there were about 500 of them.

A source, who identified some of the men as thugs, alleged that most of them were drawn from the State vigilante and hunters who have been working for the Kogi State Government.

According to a statement by Dangote Group, the vigilante group members were wielding arms of different kinds, including local, and assorted rifles.

Who gave the order: It was gathered that they were there to enforce the order of the state governor, Yahaya Bello.

What Dangote said: The statement from Dangote Group’s Corporate Communications Department stated that the vigilantes group was led by the state director-general of Lands, Nasir Ochi, security adviser to the governor, Com. Jerry Omodara (rtd) and other top officials of Kogi State government.

It was also noted that residents and passersby scampered for safety on sight of the invaders. The statement also confirmed that 7 staff members of the cement company were being attended to at the hospitals over the gunshot wounds inflicted on them.

Other relevant reactions to the invasion: Mr. David Oluruntoba, spokesman for the Oyo Mining host community, described the act as primitive and disgraceful, saying the youths of the community can never be used, and will not take part in such ‘evil practices’.

He said: “They called us to join them. But I told them that the company has not offended us. We just signed a Community Development Agreement (CDA) and the company has been helping us and providing us with jobs. What has the government done for us, nothing. There is no basis to support the government.”

Speaking also, the Olu of Akpata, Fredrick Balogun said he was never contacted and as such cannot justify the unwarranted invasion.

“We are royal fathers, and we will continue to seek the path of reconciliation and amicable resolution of any misunderstanding. We don’t have issues with the company,” he stated.

The real tea: The State government has been having a running battle with the Dangote Cement Company over the acquisition of Obajana Cement and the State’s equity shares in the Dangote Cement Limited.

What you should know: Just yesterday, Pulse reported that the Kogi state government ordered that the cement factory be sealed on grounds of tax evasion.

