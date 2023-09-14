ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

News Agency Of Nigeria

One of the suspects acknowledged, while responding to questions from Journalists that they stole the cables and other facilities and sold to unidentified buyers.

The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCTA, Mr Ubuku Nyah (2nd from left) during inspection of vandalised section of rail line infrastructure in Abuja on Thursday. [NAN]
The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCTA, Mr Ubuku Nyah (2nd from left) during inspection of vandalised section of rail line infrastructure in Abuja on Thursday. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Nyah made the disclosure when he visited the various sections of the vandalised rail track at Kukwaba, in Abuja on Thursday.

The secretary vowed to prosecute the suspected vandals who were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday by SEGAD Security, one of the security outfits contracted to secure the rail facilities.

He added that the suspects, who were arrested while digging the rail track to remove armoured cables, specialised in vandalising perimeter fences, communication cables and rail track cables.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyah wondered why the residents, who the government expended so huge funds to provide social infrastructure to ameliorate their living conditions, would vandalise such facilities.

According to him, such acts of sabotage from the citizens whom the government is working for are highly condemnable.

He said that the secretariat would work with appropriate authorities to institute legal action against the suspects to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Over the past few days, the FCT Minister has been emphasising the importance of efficient transportation, particularly rail transportation.

“This is in line with the vision and renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu in providing cheap and safe transportation for our people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The anchor of this is rail transportation which can move the people massively from one place to another, which the government had invested heavily in the rail infrastructure,” he said.

The secretary explained that the secretariat received a report on the spate of vandalisation of protective fences, tracks, and communication cables of the rail system.

Nyah added that the visit was to see for himself what has been happening and described the development as “very sad and condemnable”, amazed that the people the government was working for were doing this.

He said that the obnoxious development would incur additional costs for the government and delay the delivery of the project earlier planned within the year.

Nyah said: “When we came here and saw that even the cables and the protective fences had been vandalised by our people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Supervisor, SEGAD Security, Japhet MaiKeffi, said he and his men arrested the suspects while on a routine patrol around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Makeffi said that they sighted the suspects digging the rail tracks to remove armoured cables, adding that of the seven suspects arrested so far, two have been handed over to the policy for investigation and prosecution.

One of the suspects, Salisu Ibrahim, acknowledged, while responding to questions from Journalists that they stole the cables and other facilities and sold to unidentified buyers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

Agenda 2050 is clear on Nigeria’s destination in 30 years - Former minister

Agenda 2050 is clear on Nigeria’s destination in 30 years - Former minister

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

Lawmaker trains 800 farmers on organic fertiliser, pesticide production

Lawmaker trains 800 farmers on organic fertiliser, pesticide production

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

I was a brilliant student, Tinubu recalls days in Chicago university