Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

7 reasons Ngige said Buhari's administration is the best

Ngige 7 reasons Minister said Buhari's administration is the best in 19 years

Ngige said President Buhari met Nigeria in near ruins when it took over from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2015.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari is healthier that 80% of Nigerians - Chris Ngige play Dr Chris Ngige says Buhari met the country near ruins when he took over power in 2015. (Galaxy TV Online)

Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment has said President Muhammadu Buhari's administration is the best in the last 19 years.

Ngige, on Sunday, September 9, 2018, gave journalists seven reasons President Buhari's administration remains the best so far since the return of democratic rule in Nigeria.

The minister also said the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by President Buhari met Nigeria in near ruins when it took over from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDPin 2015.

Here are some of the reasons Ngige said about Buhari's administration

1. We are wonderful with the economy; nobody, I mean no person would have done better than this present government in those two areas.

2. I want you to take something away and that thing is that any other person handling this situation; economy, security, it would have been worse.

ALSO READBuhari is healthier than 80% of Nigerians - Chris Ngige

3. We came in and oil nosedived to 37 dollars a barrel with a production of 600,000 per day, a drop from 2.2 million and yet we managed the economy out of recession.

4. Nigerians should be clapping for us on daily basis, and after thanking God, they should thank us. Yes, because God has used Buhari and some of us to make Nigeria work.

5. We’ve encouraged people and said there is dignity in labour with the hand. Today, we are second to America in world production of sorghum; today, we are importing about four per cent of the rice needs of the country.

6. Prior to that, this country was spending $5m daily on rice and about $1.8b annually on rice importation. And you don’t want to clap for us!

7. Those complaining against the Buhari government are loafers looking for appointments and air-conditioned  jobs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in Septemberbullet
3 In Abuja FEMA assures residents that troubling tremor won't lead to...bullet

Related Articles

Chris Ngige Minister says Buhari is healthier than 80% of Nigerians
Governors Forum We are not elected to pay salaries only - 36 State Governors
Looming Blackout Electricity workers threaten shut down of power, demand sack of MD
Oshiomhole Stop acting like an attack dog – PDP tells APC chairman
Nigerian News Roundup A failed coup, a festival of defections, a kidnapped Senator and other top stories of the week
Oshiomhole Amaechi denies attacking APC chairman
Oshiomhole Ngige replies APC chairman
Oshiomhole APC Chairman insists he's not losing sleep over R-APC
Oshiomhole APC chairman threatens to fire Ngige from party, Buhari's cabinet due to his lack of respect
N62bn NSITF Fraud Ngige receives panel’s report

Local

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria
2018 Hajj NAHCON lauds President Buhari, Saudi Authorities
Abba Kyari says he will make business-as-usual unsustainable
Abba Kyari Presidency dismisses corruption allegations against Buhari's chief of staff
Ma-taimakin Shugaban Ƙasa -Osibanjo- zai kai tawagar gwamnoni da ʼƴan siyasa zuwa bikin ɗaurin Aure.
Osinbajo Birnin Kebbi agog as VP graces AGF daughter’s wedding
Aregbesola Osun has lowest index of unemployment in Nigeria, says governor