Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment has said President Muhammadu Buhari's administration is the best in the last 19 years.

Ngige, on Sunday, September 9, 2018, gave journalists seven reasons President Buhari's administration remains the best so far since the return of democratic rule in Nigeria.

The minister also said the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by President Buhari met Nigeria in near ruins when it took over from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDPin 2015.

Here are some of the reasons Ngige said about Buhari's administration

1. We are wonderful with the economy; nobody, I mean no person would have done better than this present government in those two areas.

2. I want you to take something away and that thing is that any other person handling this situation; economy, security, it would have been worse.

3. We came in and oil nosedived to 37 dollars a barrel with a production of 600,000 per day, a drop from 2.2 million and yet we managed the economy out of recession.

4. Nigerians should be clapping for us on daily basis, and after thanking God, they should thank us. Yes, because God has used Buhari and some of us to make Nigeria work.

5. We’ve encouraged people and said there is dignity in labour with the hand. Today, we are second to America in world production of sorghum; today, we are importing about four per cent of the rice needs of the country.

6. Prior to that, this country was spending $5m daily on rice and about $1.8b annually on rice importation. And you don’t want to clap for us!

7. Those complaining against the Buhari government are loafers looking for appointments and air-conditioned jobs.