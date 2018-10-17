Pulse.ng logo
7 lives, property worth N88m lost to fire in Gombe – official

7 lives, property worth N88m lost to fire in Gombe – official

Malam Garba Jibrin, Deputy Director Fire Services in Gombe State says, seven lives and properties worth N88 million were lost  to fire disasters between January and Sept. 2018.

Jibrin disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

He said that during the period under review they were able to save 1, 038 lives, recorded 64 injuries and received about 136 emergency calls.

According to him, most of the disasters were caused by electrical faults due to negligence of the people not switching off their electrical appliances at the appropriate time.

He called on parents to enlighten their children on how to handle electric appliances in order to avoid such disasters and to always switch off electrical appliances when going out.

He commended the state government for employing 82 staff and called for the provision of more firefighting equipment for effective service delivery across the state.

According to him, prior to the recruitment, they had inadequate manpower.

He reiterated their readiness to serve the people whenever the need arise.

Jibrin advised residents to report any emergency to them on time through 08038578383, 08025578775, to enable them respond promptly.

