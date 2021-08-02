7 persons killed, 250 houses razed as gunmen run riot in Plateau community

He explained that the incident occurred on Saturday night, adding that the injured were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“The attack, which lasted for over four hours unhindered, left over 250 houses razed down in Zanwra, Nche-Tahu, Rikwe-Rishe A and B, Ri-Dogo, Nchu-Nzhwa all in Jebbu-Miango communities of Miango chiefdom.

“Seven people were killed, while several others were injured and are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospitals.

“Over 40 farmlands with a variety of crops were completely destroyed and several household items and domestic animals were carted away,” the statement said.

Malison, who described the situation as “unfortunate”, urged government and security agencies to intensify effort towards securing the lives and property of the people.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau command, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that the command had since deployed its personnel to the area to ensure law and order.