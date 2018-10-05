7 fuel-efficient cars to buy

Pulse.ng logo
It is one of the vehicles you can rely so much on when it comes to fuel efficiency. Its estimated fuel economy range is from about 12.3 Km/L to about 13.9 Km/L.

There are many brands to choose from when you intend to buy a vehicle, but only the fuel-efficient ones will be a blessing to your driving experience.

Below are 7 fuel-efficient cars to consider. 

1. Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla is one of the most popular cars in Nigeria famous for it fuel efficiency. Its estimated fuel economy range is from about 10.00 Km/L to about 13.7 Km/L. It is spacious and provides a comfortable driving experience for drivers.

2. Honda Civic

Honda Civic also delivers great fuel economy. It is comfortable, spacious and built with a powerful engine. It is one of the vehicles you can rely so much on when it comes to fuel efficiency. Its estimated fuel economy range is from about 12.3 Km/L to about 13.9 Km/L.

3. Mazda 3

Mazda 3 offers a fun driving experience for its users. It is one of the most fuel-efficient cars and offers some luxury features. Its estimated fuel economy range is from about 10.6 Km/L to about 13.9 Km/L.

4. Toyota Camry

This car like Corolla delivers great fuel economy. It is also comfortable to drive and very easy to maintain. Its fuel economy is estimated to be within the range of about 9.8 Km/L to about 13.6 Km/L.

5. Toyota Rav4

This SUV combines a great blend of fuel efficiency, comfort and reliability. It has an estimated fuel economy range of about 12.75 Km/L to about 15.73 Km/L.

6. Kia Forte

This car provides comfort, versatility and innovation designed to fit any lifestyle. Its estimate fuel economy rating is within the range of about 10.7 Km/L  to about 14.5 Km/L.

7. Hyundai Sonata

If you need a vehicle that will not only give you comfort at a cheaper price but also helps you save money on fuel, that vehicle is Hyundai Sonata.  Its estimated fuel economy rating is within the range of about 8.5 kilometres per litre to about 13.9 Km/L.

You can find a lot of fuel efficent cars on cheki.com.ng

