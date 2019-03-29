Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya state constituency) gave the assurance on Friday shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lafia.

The speaker also promised an all inclusive, sound and quality legislation for the development of the state.

He thanked his constituents for re-electing him for a second term and assured them of better days ahead.

I dedicate my re-election victory to God and the people of my constituency for their support and votes.

They have seen what I have done before to better their standard of living in the area of people oriented projects like education, women and youths empowerment.

I will do more and they will see a lot of positive changes, and I will carry everybody along while discharging my duties, he said.

Abdullahi solicited for prayers and support from his constituents and the state at large to enable the 6th assembly to succeed. He commended INEC for conducting free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in the state.

The speaker drummed support for leaders at all levels to enable them succeed in delivering more dividends of democracy to the people.

Besides, he urged the people of the state to live peacefully with one another, be law abiding and respect constituted authorities in the interest of development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 23 other members-elect of the state legislature also received their Certificate of Return from INEC.