677 drug traffickers jailed, 3,359 arrested seized - NDLEA

Babafemi said that a total of 3,359 persons were arrested and 65,915.891 kilograms of assorted drugs seized within the same period.

He added that no fewer than 2,223 drug users were also counselled through brief interventions and rehabilitated in NDLEA facilities across the country in the first quarter of 2022.

This he said were figures that represented a fair balance between the agency’s drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities.

According to him, Lagos has the highest figure of drug seizures with 22,192.62 kilograms of illicit substances recovered from some parts of the state.

“This is followed by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Command, Ikeja, also in Lagos, with 8,979.869kg of drugs seized between January and March.

“While Kano and Kaduna led the pack in the arrests of offenders with 194 arrests each within the same period,” he said.

Babafemi said that a total of 257 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed in forests across Ondo state, adding that 14.869 hectares suffered same fate in Edo and a hectare destroyed in Bayelsa state within the same period.

“A further breakdown of the drugs seized within the first quarter of the year shows cannabis leading the table in January with 8,205.75kg.

“Followed by Codeine -414.281kg; Diazepam -192.459kg; Tramadol -135.067kg; Rohypnol -43.062kg and Cocaine -24.32kg.

“In February, Cannabis also topped the list of seizures with 20,538.79kg; Codeine -1,848.052kg; Tramadol -540.354kg; Diazepam -137.041kg; Rohypnol -80.261kg; Cocaine -15.727kg; Methamphetamine – 6.207kg and Heroin – 4.006kg.

“Cannabis also topped the list of seizures in March with 21,583.81kg; followed by Tramadol -8,965.319kg; Codeine -417.207kg; Diazepam -57.755kg; Cocaine -45.082kg; Methamphetamine -7.527kg; Rohypnol -6.34kg and Heroin -1.497kg,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as appreciating the commitment of officers and men of the agency for a commendable performance in the first quarter of 2022.