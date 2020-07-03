According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos, the epicentre of the infection in Nigeria recorded 193 more cases, while Lagos 193 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with 85 new cases, and Oyo with 41.

In Edo, 38 more cases were recorded, 34 in Abia, 31 in Ogun, 29 in Ondo, 28 in Rivers, 26 in Osun, 18 in Akwa Ibom 18 in Delta and Enugu, 15 in Kaduna, and 13 in Plateau.

Other states with more case of coronavirus include Borno-8, Bauchi-7 , Adamawa-5, Gombe-4, and Sokoto-1.

The NCDC’s updates on Thursday showed that 649 patients recovered from the virus and have been discharged. This brings the total of discharged cases in Nigeria currently 10801.