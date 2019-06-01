The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the service also inaugurated its third locally built boat, a 25-man House Boat and 26 vehicles including 10 liberty buses.

Others inaugurated are 16 Hilux trucks and the remodelled Naval Dockyard Limited Apprentice School, Victoria Island.

The inauguration which was done by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Naratu Batagarawa at NNS BEECROFT and Naval Dockyard Limited, was part of activities to celebrate the navy’s 63rd anniversary.

Batagarawa commended the navy for the strides recorded in the past four years in the areas of manpower development and availability of platforms for sustained operations.

She charged the navy to take adequate steps at providing needed capacity to help build the nation.

“The navy is expected to maintain the required presence that would ensure adequate protection of our sea lines of commerce and communication which are vital to our national survival.

“Specifically, the prevention or at least reduction to the barest minimum of all forms of illegal economic activities particularly crude oil theft as well as the protection of the environment from pollution also presents formidable challenges.

“These for me will continue to be areas of emphasis as we move to a brighter future of economic prosperity, political stability and technological development,” she said.

Earlier, The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok-Ette Ibas, said the completion of the jetty and other projects were part of the navy’s broader goal encapsulated in its transformation plan 2011-2020.

“This is detailed to cover operations, fleet renewal logistics, human resource management and administration,” he said.

He said the Houseboat would be one of a series designed to complement existing houseboats, as part of the NN choke point strategy in compliance with presidential directives.

“As part of efforts to enhance transportation and welfare of personnel, about 130 assorted vehicles, including trucks, buses, ambulances were procured within the past year.

“I am glad to note that the navy had made giant strides in the last four years with commensurate improvement in the availability of platforms for sustained operations, manpower development and welfare.

“As well as notable presence in the nation’s security architecture within the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

“Our desire is to bequeath to the future generations, a navy that is operationally capable and administratively responsive in the task of securing our maritime domain and fulfilling other assigned tasks,” he said.

The Navy Chief said the reconstructed NNS BEECROFT jetty was a key enabler in the attainment of these strategic objectives.

“The jetty would provide the needed berthing facility for various platforms acquired under the NN Fleet recapitalisation effort to improve NN capabilities and operational efficiency.

“The jetty is thus urgently required for the projection of maritime power, particularly across the nation’s western maritime frontiers.

“With the commissioning of the reconstructed jetty and a 250 ton capacity slipway soon to be completed, NNS BEECROFT, the cradle of NN, will shortly wear a new look.

“The 25-Man Houseboat is another innovative project and a clear testimony to Mr President’s increased support for indigenous technology and local research,” he said.

Ibas said the navy would continue to challenge the dockyard and shipyard with other construction and reconstruction projects, which would directly enhance capacity building and job creation.

“I am pleased to mention that the construction of the houseboat is going to be one of a series, designed to complement existing houseboats,” he said.

For the apprentice school, the CNS said its restoration after 24 years was the needed catalyst for the development of critical specialised manpower required to transform the navy.

“It is projected that the school would commence full operations shortly as a centre for the training and certification of artificers, crane and forklift operators, fitters, wielders and riggers,” he said.