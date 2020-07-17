The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF Boss Mustapha, stated this while Speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF COVID-19, on Monday in Abuja,

Mustapha said “As part of the non-pharmaceutical measures, we recommended in line with global practice, the use of hand sanitiser. Ordinarily, that ought to stimulate local production because of increased demand.

“We regret to inform you that a survey conducted by the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), to check the influx of substandard goods into the market, revealed that 63 per cent of alcohol-based sanitiser in Abuja do not have NAFDAC registration numbers.

“There could also be similar situations around the country. The Hon. Minister of Health has consequently issued an advisory to the general public to procure their sanitiser and other pharmaceutical products from credible sources,” he said.

Mustapha equally appealed to the patriotic spirit of Nigerians and request that they should desist from manufacturing sub-standard goods, which could further endanger other unsuspecting Nigerians who innocently purchase them.

“Now is the time to turn adversity into victory by growing our entrepreneurial skills and industrial base.

“Let us find growth at the end of the pandemic. Today, we have been compelled to add the fight against fake products to our national response.” he said.

The SGF also frowned at violation of COVID-19 protocol at the airports by some VIPs and warned against such actions.

The chairman said “You will all recall that the Aviation sector reopened for domestic operations on 8th July, 2020. Dry runs were carried out and guidelines meant to protect all travelers were issued.

“You also recall that we identified and pleaded even before now, with certain classes of persons, particularly VIPs, to desist from flouting such guidelines.

“Unfortunately, we have received reports about violations by some dignitaries who failed to follow the protocols at our airports.

”We believe leaders must lead by example. In truth, as leaders and followers, we must change our behavior if we must overcome the pandemic.

“This virus does not discriminate by status, age, tribe, creed or colour. All we require is diligent compliance and vigilance.” the chairman added.