62-year-old makes it to semi-final of 'Made-in-Delta’ talent search

The widow, who is also a teacher, emerged one of the semi-finalists through her acting prowess.

Akpobome Ogude, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Talent Development, told newsmen in Asaba that there were 2,340 entrants when the search began on March 13.

The talent search was done across the three senatorial districts of the state to get the best.

Final auditioning will hold in Asaba on July 20.

Ogude said that having picked winners of the contracts, the other 10 talents would not be left in the cold as the 20 that would contest on July 20 would be used as some sort of “renewals’’ for the ageing talents that abound all over the state.

“Talent is the new crude oil in Delta and the state government has the intention of harnessing the abounding talents to grow its economy.

“We shall not abandon the remaining 10 talents who would not make it to the contract level. We have seen potentials in them; 11 of the semi-finalists are musicians, four are comedians while five of them are actors,’’ Ogude said.

Okagbare who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, said she started to exhibit acting traits while in primary school.

She said she could not nurture her talent because of family ties, pressure and unavailability of a platform.