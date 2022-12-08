ADVERTISEMENT
6,000 Nigerian children live in detention nationwide – NGO

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Save the Future of Children Initiative (SAFIN) says about 6,000 Nigerian children are in juvenile prisons and detention centres nationwide.

The programme is a Stakeholder's Consultative Meeting on Child Protection Case Management for Effective Service Provision for Highly Vulnerable Children in Kwara.

According to him, the number of children in Nigerian juvenile detention is unacceptable and contrary to the Child Right Act of Nigeria enacted in 2003.

He explained that the Child Right Act made ample provisions for children who are in conflict with the law.

Oyedeji cautioned that these children should not be neglected or else the security of society would be threatened.

He asserted that child protection required a multi-sectoral approach, where every Ministry, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) must partner to bring about solutions.

“There is a need for organisations, government, and private sector to come together and develop a robust referral service to be provided by professionals.

“These are those in child protection services, economy, education, vocation, psychosocial support and counseling to work together and ensure that children are properly rehabilitated and re-integrated,” he said.

The expert on child protection explained that the initiative is in partnership with the government to ensure these children in juvenile detention, such as Borstal Training Institute, are rehabilitated and re-integrated into society.

He disclosed that about 54 children from the corrective institution have so far been registered and enrolled for vocational training by the initiative, adding that more will be enrolled eventually.

Oyedeji however lamented that paucity of fund remained a critical challenge, while tasking stakeholders as well as government at all tiers on budget to respond to the needs of these children.

He underscored the need to build support for effective social protection services, adding that many parents have shirked their responsibilities, which has metamorphosed into the degeneration of children in society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that different MDAs and organisations advised during plenary that the family structure, religious institutions, schools, society and the government must play their parts effectively to reduce cases of child delinquents in society.

