60 cholera cases recorded in Adamawa

bayo wahab

All the 60 cases are said to have been treated and discharged.

Adamawa State has reportedly recorded 60 suspected cases of cholera.

But according to the Coordinator, Cholera Containment Committee, Dr. Selin La’ori, all the 60 cases have been treated and discharged.

La’ori disclosed this at the Primary Healthcare Development Agency stakeholders’ meeting on Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Yola.

She said that the meeting held to map out strategies to contain the spread of the disease.

She identified the affected local government areas to include: Yola North, Yola South, Girea, Gombi, Mubi North and Guyuk.

La’ori added that three cholera treatment centres had been set up in Yola, Gombi and Guyuk, while the agency was intensifying efforts to contain the spread of the dangerous infection.

