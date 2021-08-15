60 cholera cases recorded in Adamawa

But according to the Coordinator, Cholera Containment Committee, Dr. Selin La’ori, all the 60 cases have been treated and discharged.

La’ori disclosed this at the Primary Healthcare Development Agency stakeholders’ meeting on Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Yola.

She said that the meeting held to map out strategies to contain the spread of the disease.

She identified the affected local government areas to include: Yola North, Yola South, Girea, Gombi, Mubi North and Guyuk.