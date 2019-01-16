It's the first day of plenary since lawmakers in the National Assembly went on break in December 2018.

As a tradition, leaders of both chambers of the National Assembly -- Senate and House of Representatives -- address colleagues as legislative activities resume.

At the upper legislative chamber, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, urged the senators to "dive back" into legislative work with renewed vigor despite the political season being in full gear.

Here are six major takeaways from his speech.

1. Fulfilling our mandate to the People

The Senate President urges lawmakers to fulfill their promises to the people despite the election season.

“The New Year has met our countrymen and women in an anticipatory mood," he said. "Spirits are high, because in this year 2019, Nigeria has a date with destiny. But we also know that despite all of this, the work of leadership must go on; governance must not suffer. We must trudge on and fulfill our mandates as legislators subject to the Nigerian Constitution and the will of the people.”

2. Achievement of the 8th Assembly

Saraki noted that the 8th Senate has passed a total of 257 bills since 2015.

“This is an epoch making Senate that had, by the end of 2018, passed an unprecedented 257 bills, many of which are groundbreaking enough to change the game to meet the needs of Nigerians, with the potential to radically transform their lives for the better,” he added.

3. Focus on the needs of the citizens

“We must ensure that we continue to address issues affecting Nigerians, and concerning which they seek our intervention. Issues such as Unemployment, lack of economic opportunities, insecurity and so on – these still require the attention of the National Assembly.

"Every action that we can take to address these issues through the legislative function, we must take; everything that we can do, we must do.”

4. Important role of the Judiciary

“I wish to lay emphasis on the role of the Judiciary in promoting justice and bringing respect to the country. If the Judiciary is violated or eroded or otherwise brought to ill repute, so do the values attached to its role in a democracy.

"Everyone in the political value chain should therefore do nothing that could raise tensions in the country. Nigerians are looking up to leaders who will douse flames that have the potential to threaten the peace and wellbeing of our country,” Saraki said.

5. Credible 2019 elections

Saraki called on stakeholders to ensure a free and fair election in 2019.

“Everything must be done and every sacrifice must be made to ensure free and fair 2019 Elections. INEC is encouraged to engage the parties and be transparent in its decision-making. It is important that the people are assured of the Commission’s resolve and commitment to credible elections," he said.

6. Unity post elections

The Senate President advised Nigerians on peaceful co-existence for national development.

“To all Nigerians, I say this: we must have a country after the elections. We all still have to live among ourselves when the polls have closed and the elections are over.

"The rhetoric leading up to the elections must therefore be mindful of the need for moderation, decorum and respect,” he added.