Men of the Nigerian Army have reportedly arrested a militia gang leader, Shehu Jatau and five others at a hotel in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to Punch, Jatau and his gang are believed to be behind some kidnapping and robberies in Abuja.

The army said that preliminary investigations have shown that the militia group was involved in a recent crisis in Plateau state, and then moved to the FCT to perpetuate kidnapping and extortion in the city.

Confiring the arrest of the militia group in a statement on Saturday, November 2, 2019, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu, said the troops also rescued seven kidnapped victims from bandits in the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

The statement reads in part, “A notorious Tarok militia gang leader, Shehu Jatau and five of his accomplices were also trailed and arrested in a hotel in the Central Area, Abuja. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were very active in the unfortunate Plateau crisis that caused the lives of citizens and destruction of properties worth billions of naira. However, with the return of peace in the state, the criminal gang resorted to kidnapping, extortion and unleashing unprecedented carnage on innocent residents.

“Furthermore, troops of 2 Battalion, while on a routine patrol between Polewire and Gayam villages in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State, rescued seven kidnapped victims from a group of bandits.”