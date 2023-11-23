ADVERTISEMENT
6 states prone to flooding during rainy season

Ima Elijah

Pulse presents a list of states prone to flooding durinng rainy season

Arial view of flooded Lokoja city [PG]
From the lowlands of Akwa Ibom to the river-heavy areas in Rivers State, each place has its own risk factors that make it vulnerable to floods during this particular season.

In this overview, we'll break down the places most at risk and look at the stuff that makes flooding worse there.

Uyo Akwa-Ibom State [Businessday]
Location: Southeastern region

Vulnerability: Coastal location and low-lying terrain

Risk factors: Atlantic Ocean and inland waterways

Flood in Bayelsa [Premium Times]
Location: Niger Delta region

Vulnerability: Extensive network of rivers, creeks, and swamps

Risk factors: Low elevation, seasonal rainfall, and waterway overflow

Arial view of flooded Lokoja city [PG]
Location: North-central Nigeria

Vulnerability: Confluence of Niger and Benue rivers

Risk factors: Heavy rainfall, river confluence, deforestation, and poor drainage

Lekki, Ikoyi, and Victoria Island, highbrow areas of Lagos, get flooded when it rains
Location: Southwestern Nigeria

Vulnerability: Coastal location and urbanization

Risk factors: Low elevation, Atlantic Ocean, inland waterways, urbanization, and poor drainage

Location: Southwestern Nigeria

Vulnerability: Coastal location and low-lying terrain

Risk factors: Atlantic Ocean, rainfall, poor drainage, and deforestation

Flood overruns Igwuruta [Phc Telegraph]
Location: Niger Delta region

Vulnerability: Extensive river and creek network

Risk factors: Low elevation, seasonal rainfall, and waterway overflow

Implement effective drainage systems.

Promote sustainable land use practices.

Raise awareness about the importance of disaster preparedness.

