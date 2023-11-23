6 states prone to flooding during rainy season
Pulse presents a list of states prone to flooding durinng rainy season
Recommended articles
From the lowlands of Akwa Ibom to the river-heavy areas in Rivers State, each place has its own risk factors that make it vulnerable to floods during this particular season.
In this overview, we'll break down the places most at risk and look at the stuff that makes flooding worse there.
Akwa Ibom State:
Location: Southeastern region
Vulnerability: Coastal location and low-lying terrain
Risk factors: Atlantic Ocean and inland waterways
Bayelsa State:
Location: Niger Delta region
Vulnerability: Extensive network of rivers, creeks, and swamps
Risk factors: Low elevation, seasonal rainfall, and waterway overflow
Kogi State:
Location: North-central Nigeria
Vulnerability: Confluence of Niger and Benue rivers
Risk factors: Heavy rainfall, river confluence, deforestation, and poor drainage
Lagos State:
Location: Southwestern Nigeria
Vulnerability: Coastal location and urbanization
Risk factors: Low elevation, Atlantic Ocean, inland waterways, urbanization, and poor drainage
Ondo State:
Location: Southwestern Nigeria
Vulnerability: Coastal location and low-lying terrain
Risk factors: Atlantic Ocean, rainfall, poor drainage, and deforestation
Rivers State:
Location: Niger Delta region
Vulnerability: Extensive river and creek network
Risk factors: Low elevation, seasonal rainfall, and waterway overflow
Mitigation Strategies:
Implement effective drainage systems.
Promote sustainable land use practices.
Raise awareness about the importance of disaster preparedness.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng