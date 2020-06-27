The government of the United States of America has declared six Nigerians wanted for their involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise schemes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) declared the Nigerians wanted in a tweet in the early hours of Saturday, June 27, 2020, asking the public to provide information about them.

The FBI says the activities of the suspected fraudsters, whose photos were made available on its website have resulted in over $6 ​million in losses.

The US intelligence and security agency gave the names of the six Nigerians as; Richard Izuchuckwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpor, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, Nnamdi Orson Benson and Michael Olorunyomi.

Explaining the crimes of the suspects, the FBI said the six Nigerians are “wanted for their alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.”

Coincidentally, this is coming barely days after the Dubai Police arrested Ramoni Igbalode better known as Hushpuppi on Instagram and 12 others.

The police said Hushpuppi and his gang hacked corporate emails and sent fake messages to clients to redirect financial transfers and people’s bank details to their accounts, and thus committed fraud amounting to 1.6 billion dirham (N168bn).