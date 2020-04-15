Osun State has discharged six more coronavorus patients.

The State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola announced this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The governor said the patients tested negative twice before they were discharged.

This brings the total number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state to 17.

He tweeted, “Another good news from our Isolation Centre, as 6 more COVID-19 patients have tested negative twice, in line with @NCDCgov protocol. The patients who are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees have been discharged to join their families.On March 25, 2020, the state confirmed its first COVID-19 case. The patient has, however, been discharged.

“This brings to 17, the number of cases that have tested negative twice & have been discharged after treatment in our State. The remaining 2 patients at our facility are responding to treatment & it is our hope they will recover soon &be released to reconnect with their families.

“Once again, I thank the people of Osun for your cooperation &sacrifice during this challenging period. I also appreciate all our health workers who have been working so hard to ensure we’re all safe. You’re our heroes&we can’t appreciate your sacrifices enough. God bless you all.”

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, coronavirus cases in Nigeria rose to 373 after 11 new cases were recorded in Lagos.