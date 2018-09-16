news

Six aides of Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu have resigned their appointments.

According to The Cable, those who resigned are: the Commissioner for agriculture Gboyega Adefarati, Donald Ojogo, lands and housing Commissioner, and Omowumi Olatunji, Women affairs and social welfare.

Others include: Timeyin Adelegbe, commissioner for commerce, Victor Olabimtan, special adviser on rural development, and Jibayo Adeyeye, special adviser on health.

The report says the resignations are coming on the heels of a circular signed by the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale, asking appointees who have bought nomination forms for political offices to resign.

The circular reads: “Following preparations towards the 2019 general elections and subsequent expression of interest of some Executive Council members to contest for political offices, Mr. Governor has directed that any member who has obtained nomination form to contest election into any political office is to put in his/her letter of resignation on or before Monday, 17th September, 2018.”

Also, Gov Akeredolu has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend intervention funds to cash crop farmers.

Akeredolu made the call at the inauguration of Bambi Farms, a factory that produces vegetable oil from palm kernel, at Okeigbo in Odigbo/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state.