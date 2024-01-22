5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS
The December price represented a 2.79% increase, compared to what was obtained in November.
This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for December 2023 released on Monday in Abuja. The report said the December price represented a 2.79% increase, compared to what was obtained in November.
The NBS said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 8.70% from ₦4,565.56 recorded in December 2022 to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023.
On state profile analysis, the report showed that Adamawa recorded the highest average price at ₦5,725.33 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Jigawa at ₦5,686.88, and Lagos at ₦5,671.05. It said on the other hand, Ebonyi recorded the lowest price at ₦4,071.43, followed by Imo and Abia at ₦4,088.24 and ₦4,155.88, respectively.
Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price at ₦5,256.61 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by the North-West at ₦5,144.50.
“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at ₦4,155.59,” the NBS added.
Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 3.18% on a month-on-month basis from ₦11,155.15 in November 2023 to ₦11,510.16 in December 2023.
The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 12.31% on a year-on-year basis from ₦10,248.97 recorded in December 2022 to ₦11,510.16 in December 2023. State profile analysis showed that Cross River recorded the highest average retail price of ₦13,572.22 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Edo at ₦13,265.63 and Delta at ₦13,041.67.
On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Ebonyi at ₦10,142.86, followed by Imo and Anambra with ₦10,150.90 and ₦10,264.29, respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price of ₦12,700.14 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by the North-Central at ₦11,585.89.
The report said the South-East recorded the lowest price at ₦10,632.14. The NBS said the average retail price per litre of kerosene increased to ₦1,362.27 in December 2023 on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 5.84%, compared to the ₦1,287.10 recorded in November.
According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for December, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 23.33% from ₦1,104.61 in December 2022.
On state profile analysis, the report showed that Abuja recorded the highest average price at ₦1,650.00 per litre of kerosene in December, followed by Ogun at ₦1,609.52 and Benue at ₦1,594.44.
“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Kwara at ₦917.14, followed by Rivers at ₦969.70 and Nasarawa at ₦1,071.43.”
The NBS said the analysis further showed that the South-West recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at ₦1,455.21, followed by the North-West at ₦1,420.48. It said the South-East recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1,264.49.
The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in December 2023 was ₦4,529.92, indicating a 1.17% decline from ₦4,583.44 recorded in November.
“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 20.69% from ₦3,753.38 recorded in December 2022”.
On state profile analysis, it showed that Bauchi recorded the highest average retail price at ₦5,600.00 per gallon of kerosene, followed by Lagos at ₦5,273.53 and Ekiti at ₦5,234.38. On the other hand, the report said Delta recorded the lowest price at ₦3,234.29, followed by Bayelsa and Kaduna at ₦3,538.03 and ₦3,560.00, respectively.
Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at ₦5,077.08, followed by the South-West at ₦5,014.48.
“The South-South recorded the lowest average price per gallon of Kerosene at ₦3,957.17,” the NBS stated.
