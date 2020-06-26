According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were confirmed in 22 states.

In its updates on Thursday, the NCDC said the bulk of the new cases were detected in Lagos with 159 cases, followed by Delta and Ondo with 106 and 44 cases respectively.

The FCT and Edo state recorded 34 cases each, while 33 cases each were detected in Oyo and Kaduna states.

In Enugu, 28 cases were confirmed, 25 in Katsina, 22 in Imo, 15 in Adamawa, 12 in Ogun, 11 in Osun, eight in Abia, six in Rivers, five each in Nasarawa, Bauchi and Niger state.

Other states with new cases include Kebbi (4), Ekiti (3) Plateau (1) and Taraba (1).

Sadly, seven more deaths were confirmed on Thursday, as coronavirus death in the country rose to 549.

The NCDC’s updates also showed that 7,822 patients have been discharged from isolation centres following the discharge of 209 patients on Thursday.